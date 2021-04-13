Americas > Major investors BlackRock, Temasek join forces to combat climate change

Major investors BlackRock, Temasek join forces to combat climate change

Published 00:39 on April 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:39 on April 13, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Other APAC, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Two of the world’s largest investment firms have teamed up to fund next-generation solutions to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Two of the world’s largest investment firms have teamed up to fund next-generation solutions to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software