Pennsylvania proposes to expand waste-coal set aside as part of RGGI revisions
Published 18:50 on April 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:50 on April 8, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) outlined proposed changes to its draft final RGGI cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, including a larger allowance budget for waste-coal facilities and other alterations to set-aside accounts.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) outlined proposed changes to its draft final RGGI cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, including a larger allowance budget for waste-coal facilities and other alterations to set-aside accounts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.