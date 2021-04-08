Americas > Pennsylvania proposes to expand waste-coal set aside as part of RGGI revisions

Pennsylvania proposes to expand waste-coal set aside as part of RGGI revisions

Published 18:50 on April 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:50 on April 8, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) outlined proposed changes to its draft final RGGI cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, including a larger allowance budget for waste-coal facilities and other alterations to set-aside accounts.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) outlined proposed changes to its draft final RGGI cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, including a larger allowance budget for waste-coal facilities and other alterations to set-aside accounts.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software