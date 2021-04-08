Pennsylvania proposes to expand waste-coal set aside as part of RGGI revisions

Published 18:50 on April 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:50 on April 8, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) outlined proposed changes to its draft final RGGI cap-and-trade regulation on Thursday, including a larger allowance budget for waste-coal facilities and other alterations to set-aside accounts.