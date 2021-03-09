EMEA > EU Midday Market Brief

EU Midday Market Brief

Published 13:57 on March 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:07 on March 9, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices rose on Tuesday to top €40 for the first time in three weeks, though some traders questioned whether EUAs had enough near-term momentum to challenge mid-February's record high.

