EU Midday Market Brief
Published 13:57 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 14:07 on March 9, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices rose on Tuesday to top €40 for the first time in three weeks, though some traders questioned whether EUAs had enough near-term momentum to challenge mid-February's record high.
EU carbon prices rose on Tuesday to top €40 for the first time in three weeks, though some traders questioned whether EUAs had enough near-term momentum to challenge mid-February’s record high.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.