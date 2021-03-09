Carbon Taxes > MEPs narrowly vote to keep free EU carbon allowances once border levy imposed

MEPs narrowly vote to keep free EU carbon allowances once border levy imposed

Published 18:54 on March 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:07 on March 9, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A narrow majority of the European Parliament on Tuesday voted against a gradual phaseout of freely allocated EUAs to energy-intensive industries in light of the EU’s prospective carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

