MEPs narrowly vote to keep free EU carbon allowances once border levy imposed
Published 18:54 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 23:07 on March 9, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A narrow majority of the European Parliament on Tuesday voted against a gradual phaseout of freely allocated EUAs to energy-intensive industries in light of the EU’s prospective carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).
