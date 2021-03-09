IHS Markit plans carbon offset ‘meta-registry’ to reduce double counting risk

Published 19:48 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 19:48 on March 9, 2021

Data and analytics firm IHS Markit announced on Tuesday its intent to launch the first global meta-registry for promoting liquidity and transparency in carbon markets, as well as lowering the risk of double counting or double claiming of credits.