IHS Markit plans carbon offset ‘meta-registry’ to reduce double counting risk
Published 19:48 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 19:48 on March 9, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Data and analytics firm IHS Markit announced on Tuesday its intent to launch the first global meta-registry for promoting liquidity and transparency in carbon markets, as well as lowering the risk of double counting or double claiming of credits.
Data and analytics firm IHS Markit announced on Tuesday its intent to launch the first global meta-registry for promoting liquidity and transparency in carbon markets, as well as lowering the risk of double counting or double claiming of credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.