US Carbon Pricing and LCFS Roundup for week ending Mar. 5, 2021

Published 19:15 on March 5, 2021 / Last updated at 19:15 on March 5, 2021

A summary of legislative and regulatory action on carbon pricing, clean fuel standards, and clean energy at the US subnational and federal level this week, including developments around a national clean electricity standard, a Washington state low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS), and an Hawaiian carbon tax study.