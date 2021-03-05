UPDATE — RGGI Q1 auction eclipses all-time high but settles significantly under secondary market

RGGI’s first auction of 2021 set an all-time high this week, but the quarterly sale still shocked traders by clearing far below the secondary market pricing level, according to results published Friday.