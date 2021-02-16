EMEA > EU Market: EUAs slip below €39 after failing to set another record

EU Market: EUAs slip below €39 after failing to set another record

Published 19:42 on February 16, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:42 on February 16, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slipped back below €39 on Tuesday after a failed bid to set another all-time high stirred doubts over whether carbon's recent rally had ended.

EUAs slipped back below €39 on Tuesday after a failed bid to set another all-time high stirred doubts over whether carbon’s recent rally had ended.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software