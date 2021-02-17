Africa > First carbon credits issued under Japan-Kenya JCM scheme

First carbon credits issued under Japan-Kenya JCM scheme

Published 06:27 on February 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:27 on February 17, 2021  /  Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, New Market Mechanisms  /  No Comments

The committee overseeing the Japan-Kenya Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) programme has approved issuance of credits to a solar PV project in Kenya, the first time a scheme in the east African country earns JCM offsets.

