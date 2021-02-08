Americas > RGGI compliance entity, startup register in Northeast US cap-and-trade market

RGGI compliance entity, startup register in Northeast US cap-and-trade market

Published 22:03 on February 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:03 on February 8, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Two additional participants opened RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) accounts on Monday, aligning with a growing trend of existing regulated entities opening new accounts in the power sector carbon market, programme data showed.

