US emissions drop 10% in 2020, though rebound expected -report

Published 17:02 on January 12, 2021 / Last updated at 00:45 on January 13, 2021

US GHG output is expected to have plummeted by double digits last year due to lower fuel consumption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and a continued decline in coal-fired power, but analysts forecast that these cuts will not be sustained without a structural change in the economy.