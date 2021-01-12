Americas > US emissions drop 10% in 2020, though rebound expected -report

US emissions drop 10% in 2020, though rebound expected -report

Published 17:02 on January 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:45 on January 13, 2021  /  Americas, International, US  /  No Comments

US GHG output is expected to have plummeted by double digits last year due to lower fuel consumption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and a continued decline in coal-fired power, but analysts forecast that these cuts will not be sustained without a structural change in the economy.

US GHG output is expected to have plummeted by double digits last year due to lower fuel consumption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and a continued decline in coal-fired power, but analysts forecast that these cuts will not be sustained without a structural change in the economy.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software