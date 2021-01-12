California nuclear power plant outage could yield higher emissions, traders say

Published 17:14 on January 12, 2021 / Last updated at 00:41 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s lone nuclear power plant could be offline for several months, potentially resulting in the utilisation of more carbon-emitting sources to cover electricity demand in the first half of the year, several market participants said.