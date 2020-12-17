NA Markets: RGGI hits new four-year high on compliance buying, as CCAs inch toward 2021 floor

Published 22:12 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 22:39 on December 17, 2020

RGGI allowances surged this week on aggressive buying from a compliance entity as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up with participants looking to shift positions further out on the curve.