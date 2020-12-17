Americas > NA Markets: RGGI hits new four-year high on compliance buying, as CCAs inch toward 2021 floor

NA Markets: RGGI hits new four-year high on compliance buying, as CCAs inch toward 2021 floor

Published 22:12 on December 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:39 on December 17, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

RGGI allowances surged this week on aggressive buying from a compliance entity as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up with participants looking to shift positions further out on the curve.

RGGI allowances surged this week on aggressive buying from a compliance entity as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up with participants looking to shift positions further out on the curve.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software