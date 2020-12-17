NA Markets: RGGI hits new four-year high on compliance buying, as CCAs inch toward 2021 floor
Published 22:12 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 22:39 on December 17, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI allowances surged this week on aggressive buying from a compliance entity as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up with participants looking to shift positions further out on the curve.
RGGI allowances surged this week on aggressive buying from a compliance entity as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices inched up with participants looking to shift positions further out on the curve.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.