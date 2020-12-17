Green group EDF sees legitimate role for international offsets
Published 22:47 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 23:16 on December 17, 2020 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
International offsets can make a legitimate contribution to voluntary climate action, according to green group EDF, setting out key principles on Thursday that contrast with other campaigner calls to end the practise in an increasingly uncertain sector.
International offsets can make a legitimate contribution to voluntary climate action, according to green group EDF, setting out key principles on Thursday that contrast with other campaigner calls to end the practise in an increasingly uncertain sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.