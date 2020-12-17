President-elect Biden to tap North Carolina regulator to lead US EPA -reports

Published 18:07 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 20:18 on December 17, 2020

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to led the EPA, Reuters reported Thursday.