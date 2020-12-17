President-elect Biden to tap North Carolina regulator to lead US EPA -reports
Published 18:07 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 20:18 on December 17, 2020 / Americas, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to led the EPA, Reuters reported Thursday.
US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to led the EPA, Reuters reported Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.