President-elect Biden to tap North Carolina regulator to lead US EPA -reports

Published 18:07 on December 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:18 on December 17, 2020  /  Americas, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate North Carolina environmental regulator Michael Regan to led the EPA, Reuters reported Thursday.

