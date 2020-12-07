EU Market: EUAs slip back below €30 as Brexit talks drag on
Published 19:23 on December 7, 2020 / Last updated at 20:51 on December 7, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs slipped back below €30 on Monday as a weekend Brexit trade deal failed to materialise, though observers are still bullish on carbon due to the upcoming auction drought.
