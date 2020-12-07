EMEA > Free EU carbon allowances an option for shipping -lead MEP

Free EU carbon allowances an option for shipping -lead MEP

Published 19:44 on December 7, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:04 on December 7, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping  /  No Comments

The EU could freely allocate EUAs for shipping if the sector is brought into the bloc’s cap-and-trade system, which could prevent carbon leakage and ensure predictability, a senior MEP from the assembly's transport committee (TRAN) said on Monday.

The EU could freely allocate EUAs for shipping if the sector is brought into the bloc’s cap-and-trade system, which could prevent carbon leakage and ensure predictability, a senior MEP from the assembly’s transport committee (TRAN) said on Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software