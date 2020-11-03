NA Markets: RGGI prices rise on US election outlook, California allowances stagnate

Published 20:59 on November 3, 2020 / Last updated at 20:59 on November 3, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Traders took a more bullish view of the RGGI market on Tuesday ahead of the presidential election, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained more muted on the secondary market.