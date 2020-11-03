NA Markets: RGGI prices rise on US election outlook, California allowances stagnate
Published 20:59 on November 3, 2020 / Last updated at 20:59 on November 3, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Traders took a more bullish view of the RGGI market on Tuesday ahead of the presidential election, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained more muted on the secondary market.
Traders took a bullish view of the RGGI cap-and-trade programme on Tuesday ahead of the US presidential election results, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices remained more muted on the secondary market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.