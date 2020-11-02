Greater Massachusetts emissions in Q3 force six facilities above GWSA carbon market caps

Published 05:59 on November 2, 2020 / Last updated at 21:29 on November 3, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Higher Massachusetts emissions in the third quarter pushed several electricity generators above their annual Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) CO2 limits, potentially reducing the in-state cap-and-trade programme’s surplus, according to RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.