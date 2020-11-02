Higher Massachusetts emissions in the third quarter pushed several electricity generators above their annual Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) CO2 limits, potentially reducing the in-state cap-and-trade programme’s surplus, according to RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.
Greater Massachusetts emissions in Q3 force six facilities above GWSA carbon market caps
