New Mexico to prioritise stakeholder engagement on cap-and-trade next year

Published 23:47 on November 2, 2020

New Mexico’s Interagency Climate Change Task Force identified the development of an economy-wide carbon market as a priority area for stakeholder engagement in 2021, according to a report published Friday.