RGGI emissions rise in Q3 on hotter weather, displaced workforce

Published 23:35 on November 2, 2020 / Last updated at 23:35 on November 2, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The RGGI cap-and-trade programme reported a year-on-year rise in CO2 output during the third quarter, as hotter weather across the Northeast US coupled with more people working from home prompted heavier electricity demand.