Hedge funds add to California carbon positions as allowance prices slip from recent highs

Published 20:57 on October 30, 2020 / Last updated at 20:57 on October 30, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length rose across the week as prices dipped, while compliance entities kept their long position relatively stable, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Friday.