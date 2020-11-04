US election results remained too close on Tuesday evening to decipher whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be elected, with the fate of the US Senate also hanging in the balance.
US Election Roundup: Race set to last into Wednesday as Trump wins Florida
