EXCLUSIVE: China wants offsets in ETS from start, opens door for financials
Published 15:19 on October 30, 2020 / Last updated at 15:25 on October 30, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s environment ministry wants to allow the use of carbon credits from the start in the national emissions trading scheme, including from renewable energy projects, and also open the door for financials to trade CO2 permits, according to draft government documents obtained by Carbon Pulse.
