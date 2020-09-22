California gasoline sales trend toward historic levels in July, though pace eases

California fuel consumption continued to skew towards historic norms in July after hitting record lows in April during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but though the rate of increase has eased, according to federal data released this week.