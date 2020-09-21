Pennsylvania may look at LCFS to address transportation emissions

Pennsylvania may explore a low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) to reduce emissions from gasoline and diesel in the state, while the proposed 2022 start date of the Transportation & Climate Initiative’s (TCI) cap-and-invest programme is still feasible, a panel heard Monday.