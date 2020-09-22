Financial interest in RGGI continues to grow as 12th new speculator registers

Published 23:04 on September 22, 2020 / Last updated at 23:04 on September 22, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The 12th new speculator of the year opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account this week, continuing the flood of financial entities into the Northeast US power sector carbon market in 2020.