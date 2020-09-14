NZ Market: NZUs close in on price ceiling as supply remains patchy
Published 11:01 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 11:01 on September 14, 2020 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand carbon allowances hit record high levels Monday for the third time in four sessions, closing in on the NZ$35 fixed price option as available supply remained hard to come by.
New Zealand carbon allowances hit record high levels Monday for the third time in four sessions, closing in on the NZ$35 fixed price option as available supply remained hard to come by.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.