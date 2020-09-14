NZ Market: NZUs close in on price ceiling as supply remains patchy

Published 11:01 on September 14, 2020

New Zealand carbon allowances hit record high levels Monday for the third time in four sessions, closing in on the NZ$35 fixed price option as available supply remained hard to come by.