China > China posts first positive power consumption numbers for 2020

China posts first positive power consumption numbers for 2020

Published 12:40 on September 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:40 on September 14, 2020  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

China’s year-to-date total power consumption at the end of August stood 0.5% above the same period in 2019, government data showed Monday, the first time this year the nation has posted positive numbers as the world’s biggest-emitting economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s year-to-date total power consumption at the end of August stood 0.5% above the same period in 2019, government data showed Monday, the first time this year the nation has posted positive numbers as the world’s biggest-emitting economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software