China posts first positive power consumption numbers for 2020
Published 12:40 on September 14, 2020 / Last updated at 12:40 on September 14, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
China’s year-to-date total power consumption at the end of August stood 0.5% above the same period in 2019, government data showed Monday, the first time this year the nation has posted positive numbers as the world’s biggest-emitting economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
