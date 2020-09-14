South Korea to increase KAU allocation levels in ETS U-turn

South Korea’s environment ministry on Monday announced draft plans to increase the CO2 allowances in its ETS over the 2021-25 period after previously saying the amount would be reduced, while coal-fired power plants seem to remain in the scheme following ministerial wrangling.