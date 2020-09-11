Asia Pacific > BHP Billiton updates climate targets, eyes REDD+ credits

BHP Billiton updates climate targets, eyes REDD+ credits

Australia-headquartered mining firm BHP Billiton on Friday announced new medium term emissions targets and said it is in the process of acquiring more carbon credits from two REDD+ projects as part of its new offset strategy.

