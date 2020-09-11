Vietnam plans for major carbon emissions boom under new NDC

Vietnam has submitted a new Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) plan to the UN that will allow the country's covered sectors to emit tens of millions of tonnes in additional greenhouse gases by 2030 compared what it pledged at climate talks in Paris five years ago.