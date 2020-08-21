EMEA > EU Market: EUAs dip closer to €25 as auction snap-back looms

EU Market: EUAs dip closer to €25 as auction snap-back looms

Published 19:12 on August 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:01 on August 21, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs slipped towards €25 on Friday as another weak auction and economic fears further dampened the remaining prospects for a monthly gain as the end of August's half-volume auctions moves closer.

EUAs slipped towards €25 on Friday as another weak auction and economic fears further dampened the remaining prospects for a monthly gain as the end of August’s half-volume auctions moves closer.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software