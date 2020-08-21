UPDATE – EU ETS registry back online after three-day outage
Published 10:02 on August 21, 2020 / Last updated at 16:42 on August 21, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU ETS registry system was back online late Friday afternoon after a three-day outage that prevented physical trade in allowances in the world's biggest carbon market.
