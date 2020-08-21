EMEA > UPDATE – EU ETS registry back online after three-day outage

UPDATE – EU ETS registry back online after three-day outage

Published 10:02 on August 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:42 on August 21, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU ETS registry system was back online late Friday afternoon after a three-day outage that prevented physical trade in allowances in the world's biggest carbon market.

The EU ETS registry system was back online late Friday afternoon after a three-day outage that prevented physical trade in allowances in the world’s biggest carbon market.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software