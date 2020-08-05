California refiner sales show rebounding fuel demand as in-state oil production drops

Published 00:57 on August 5, 2020 / Last updated at 00:57 on August 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California refiners’ gasoline sales at retail stores rebounded in May to align with broader statewide trends, while declines in oil production accelerated during this spring’s price collapse, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released this week.