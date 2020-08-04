COVID-19 impacts keep Massachusetts generators below GWSA limits

Published 16:50 on August 4, 2020 / Last updated at 16:50 on August 4, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

Massachusetts power generators remained significant below their annual Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) CO2 limits through the second quarter as power consumption continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) data.