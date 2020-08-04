Environmental groups, Republicans take aim at newly passed Massachusetts climate bill

A Massachusetts House of Representatives’ climate bill that passed Friday is facing heavy criticism from environmental groups for not imposing more stringent goals, while a non-profit fiscal group admonished it as a backdoor to a future fuel sector cap-and-trade scheme.