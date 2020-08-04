BP eschews use of offsets before 2030 to meet its climate goal

Published 13:43 on August 4, 2020 / Last updated at 22:14 on August 4, 2020 / Americas, Canada, EMEA, International, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Oil major BP does not plan on using offsets towards its voluntary climate goal through 2030, though expects carbon credits to play a deeper role in its customer offering and for its own use in the longer term, the company said in its financial results on Tuesday.