EU Market: EUAs break above €30 for first time in 14 years to eye record high

Published 19:50 on July 13, 2020 / Last updated at 19:58 on July 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EUAs raced above €30 for the first time in 14 years on Monday, busting through last year’s peak to close in on the market’s April 2006 all-time high.