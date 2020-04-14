Maine seeks written comment period for RGGI rulemaking due to COVID-19 pandemic

Published 23:49 on April 14, 2020 / Last updated at 00:10 on April 14, 2020 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has requested that a public hearing on the proposed post-2020 RGGI Model Rule updates be shifted into a written comment period due to the coronavirus situation.