Ontario, oil and gas sector lead Canadian emissions 2% higher in 2018

Published 19:06 on April 15, 2020 / Last updated at 02:36 on April 16, 2020 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International, US / No Comments

Higher Canadian emissions in 2018 continued to take the country further away from its Paris Agreement target, as GHG growth in the oil and gas sector persisted and Ontario bucked its previous abatement progress, according to government data published on Wednesday.