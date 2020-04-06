US judge delays hearing challenging WCI cap-and-trade linkage

A federal judge agreed on Monday to move a pre-trial conference for the US federal government’s Constitutional challenge to the California-Quebec ETS linkage as the Department of Justice (DOJ) considers an amendment to its complaint.