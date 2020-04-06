Coronavirus-induced power trend likely to impact RGGI, GWSA allowance bank adjustments

April 6, 2020

Two Northeast US power sector carbon programmes may see higher future bank adjustments due to the effect of widespread ‘shelter-in-place’ orders to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, regulatory sources said.