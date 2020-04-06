Two Northeast US power sector carbon programmes may see higher future bank adjustments due to the effect of widespread ‘shelter-in-place’ orders to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, regulatory sources said.
Coronavirus-induced power trend likely to impact RGGI, GWSA allowance bank adjustments
