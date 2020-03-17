LCFS Market: California credits fall below $200 amid economic stressors

Published 14:50 on March 17, 2020 / Last updated at 15:56 on March 17, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices dropped markedly on Monday, finally succumbing to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and changes in the global economy.