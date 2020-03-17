UPDATE – California carbon breaches floor price for the first time since 2017

Published 15:47 on March 17, 2020

California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) traded underneath the current WCI floor price for the first time in nearly three years on Tuesday, as participants continued to see the growing coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic turmoil as bearish drivers on the joint cap-and-trade programme.