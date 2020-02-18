Carbon Pulse kicks off 2020 with two new hires to enter investment, development phase

Carbon Pulse has expanded its workforce to kick off 2020, hiring two experts to help bolster its unrivalled news and intelligence offering as the five-year old company enters a new period of investment and product development.

Anna Gumbau, formerly an energy reporter and analyst at Interfax in London, joins Carbon Pulse as EU Climate and Energy Correspondent based in Brussels, and will form part of a new two-person reporting team in the bloc’s de facto capital tasked with covering all of EMEA.

There, Anna will help cover what’s set to be the first year of a critical decade in the global fight against climate change, with the 27-nation EU preparing to implement its new Green Deal, strengthen its emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2050, and install a carbon border tax.

The bloc is also looking at bringing shipping into the EU ETS and investing in a ‘just transition’ mechanism to assist affected regions with the shift to a low-carbon economy, all while more and more member states adopt coal phaseout strategies – and Carbon Pulse will be on the frontlines to bring its subscribers the latest developments.

Anna’s Brussels-based colleague will have a more data-focussed role, and will be announced at a later date.

Anna brings a wealth of relevant experience to Carbon Pulse, having covered European natural gas markets at Interfax with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe.

Prior to that, she was a research assistant in the fields of energy and climate for the ESADE Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics, based in Barcelona.

Also joining Carbon Pulse this month is Ian Roberts in the role of Senior Systems Developer.

Ian will oversee the redesign and enhancement of Carbon Pulse’s website, as well as the development of its new data analytics platform that will complement its news service and offer other features including price discovery for various markets.

Ian has been a software developer for over 20 years, recently returning from an extended stay in the US where he worked for World of Warcraft maker Blizzard Entertainment in Los Angeles.

Prior to that, Ian worked at Reuters in London as a Senior Developer supporting the editorial department.

With the two additional hires Carbon Pulse expects to make this year, including a new reporter in Asia, this will bring the company’s fulltime headcount up to 12 people and represents a period of new investment and forward-thinking development for the five-year old firm.

