Nearly half of global GDP could soon be subject to net zero emission targets -report

Published 03:32 on February 18, 2020 / Last updated at 09:24 on February 18, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Other APAC, South Korea, US / No Comments

Governments representing 49% of the global economy have or are in the process of putting in place targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions, a report showed.