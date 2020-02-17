New REDD standard expands to include subnational jurisdictions

Published 21:40 on February 17, 2020 / Last updated at 21:46 on February 17, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme published its new standard for combatting tropical forest deforestation on Monday, giving subnational jurisdictions more authority and a longer timeframe than previously outlined to generate carbon credits for sale in voluntary and compliance-based offset markets.