US Midwestern states should aim for uniform approach in LCFS implementation -report

Published 22:31 on January 7, 2020 / Last updated at 22:31 on January 7, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

The Midwest should aim for harmonisation in the design of low-carbon fuel standards (LCFS) and potential credit fungibility across state lines, as well as incorporate a variety of regional factors to benefit agricultural communities in America’s heartland, according to a white paper released Tuesday.