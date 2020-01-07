Excess WCI allowance supply rises as emitters position for full compliance deadline

Published 22:39 on January 7, 2020

Surplus compliance instruments in the WCI cap-and-trade programme inched above the 275-million mark after accounting for California and Quebec emissions in 2018, according to the carbon market’s Q4 Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) report published Tuesday.